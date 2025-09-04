Left Menu

European Markets Soar on Fed Rate Cut Hopes Amid Investor Jitters

European shares rose as expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut boosted markets. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.66%, led by media and telecom stocks. Softer U.S. payroll data and calmer bond yields supported the gains. Market focus shifts to upcoming nonfarm payrolls data.

European shares ended Thursday on a high, buoyed by growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.66% to 550.39 points, powered primarily by media and telecommunication indexes, both rising nearly 1.9%.

The anticipation of a rate cut was amplified by softer U.S. private payroll numbers, which fell short of forecasts in August, reinforcing predictions for Federal Reserve action. Additionally, comments from Fed officials signaled a potential reduction in rates ahead, easing bond market pressures. Euro zone bond yields relaxed, with Germany's 30-year yield dipping to 3.3439%.

Focus now shifts to Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which could solidify rate cut expectations. European markets steadied after earlier turbulence linked to debt-fueled fiscal policies in developed economies. Meanwhile, investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of a confidence vote for French Prime Minister François Bayrou, while Chinese luxury stocks weaken, dragging down the European luxury sector.

