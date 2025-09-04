Left Menu

Reliance O2C Profit Surges Despite Russian Crude Constraints

Reliance Industries' Oil-to-Chemicals division shows robust growth despite minimal reliance on discounted Russian crude. Jefferies reports a 15% increase in profitability, driven by strong auto fuel markets and strategic adjustments. Adjustments in crude sourcing and compliance with international sanctions further bolster Reliance's resilient performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:45 IST
Reliance O2C Profit Surges Despite Russian Crude Constraints
Representative image (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries' Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment is seeing strong profitability, minimal reliance on discounted Russian crude contributing just 2% of consolidated Ebitda, according to Jefferies. Increased logistics and insurance costs offset any discount benefits, yet the division enjoys a 15% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2026, surpassing the annual forecast of 8%.

The Jefferies report highlights European diesel spreads remaining firm into the second quarter. This is attributed to decreased imports following the EU's ban on Russian crude-refined products. Inventories are below their five-year averages, with Reliance strategically positioned to leverage Middle Eastern crude for diesel production aimed at EU markets. US gasoline margins also show strength.

Refinery closures aid refining profitability, with shutdowns totaling 1.1 million barrels per day in CY25, eclipsing those in 2023-24. Net capacity additions of 0.5 million bpd in CY25 fall short of the 0.7 million bpd demand growth projection. Petrochemical margins are static but may see uplift from recent Asian capacity closures and China's policy shifts. Jefferies notes a 20% year-on-year growth in the second quarter's profitability, enhancing visibility on the projected FY26E O2C EBITDA of Rs 594 billion, despite the impact of decreased diesel spreads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

 Global
2
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

 India
3
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
4
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025