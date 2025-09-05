Supplyco Sets Record Sales During Onam Season

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) reported impressive sales figures amounting to Rs 385 crores during the ongoing Onam season. These sales were documented from August 1 to September 4, according to a statement from the corporation.

Supplyco further detailed that Rs 180 crore of this total was accrued through subsidised goods, with the remaining Rs 205 crore coming from non-subsidised products. Notably, the district-level Onam fairs, occurring between August 25 and September 4, were responsible for Rs 194 crores of the sales.

During this period, Supplyco outlets across Kerala attracted 56.6 lakh visitors. Officials have stated that Onam-related sales efforts will persist in the coming weeks.

