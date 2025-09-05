Left Menu

Supplyco Sets Record Sales During Onam Season

Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has achieved sales of Rs 385 crores during the Onam season from August 1 to September 4. Of the total sales, Rs 180 crores were from subsidised goods and Rs 205 crores from non-subsidised items. Onam fairs contributed Rs 194 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:42 IST
Supplyco Sets Record Sales During Onam Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) reported impressive sales figures amounting to Rs 385 crores during the ongoing Onam season. These sales were documented from August 1 to September 4, according to a statement from the corporation.

Supplyco further detailed that Rs 180 crore of this total was accrued through subsidised goods, with the remaining Rs 205 crore coming from non-subsidised products. Notably, the district-level Onam fairs, occurring between August 25 and September 4, were responsible for Rs 194 crores of the sales.

During this period, Supplyco outlets across Kerala attracted 56.6 lakh visitors. Officials have stated that Onam-related sales efforts will persist in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish global headquarters soon

Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish g...

 India
2
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
3
J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025