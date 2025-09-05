Road crash in UP leaves three dead

Three people were killed and a teenager injured when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck after hitting a pedestrian in Deoria district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am near the Kasaya Road overbridge when three youths were travelling on a motorcycle and hit a 40-year-old woman, Munni Devi, who was crossing the road, officials said. The motorcycle then went out of control and crashed into a parked truck.

All four sustained injuries and were rushed to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College, where doctors declared Munni Devi and two youths -- Kishan (19) and Anup (18) -- dead. The third youth, Raj Kumar (16), is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are underway.

