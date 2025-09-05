Left Menu

Two new AC local train services commence in ER's Sealdah division

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:16 IST
Two new air-conditioned local train services commenced on Friday on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar route of the Eastern Railway (ER), an official said. The inaugural commercial run of the two trains started from Sealdah, he said.

The Kolkata-headquartered ER introduced its first AC suburban EMU train service on August 10 on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.

The AC EMU train services will provide a premium, comfortable and efficient travel experience for commuters on two of the busiest routes connecting Sealdah to suburban areas, the official said.

The AC train services on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar route will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays.

The Ranaghat-Bongaon-Sealdah AC local train will be beneficial for air passengers, as travellers can board or de-board at Dum Dum Cantonment station, which is located in close proximity to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the official said.

The Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU service will provide comfortable travel for tourists going to or coming from the ISKCON temple town of Mayapur, he added.

