Odisha: Injured elephant dies while being taken to Bhubaneswar for treatment

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:19 IST
A wild elephant, which was critically injured after being hit by a train in Odisha's Sundargarh district, died en route to Bhubaneswar for treatment, a forest department official said on Friday.

The accident took place between Sunakhan and Sagara railway stations of Rourkela forest division on Thursday morning.

''During preliminary treatment, it was found that the jumbo suffered an injury on its right hind leg. We hoped it would survive after treatment. But, the animal died while being transported to Bhubaneswar on a wagon on Thursday afternoon,'' Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer Jashabanta Sethi told PTI.

"It seems the elephant had some internal injury and usually, wild animals receive a shock after such incidents, which might have led to its death," Sethi said.

After conducting a post-mortem examination, the body of the elephant was buried, he said.

The exact reason behind its death can be ascertained from the post-mortem report, Sethi added.

