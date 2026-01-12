Tragedy in Beed: Familial Pressure Claims Life

A tragedy has struck Maharashtra's Beed district as a 25-year-old woman reportedly ended her life following alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws for not giving birth to a son. The victim, Aruna Uddhav Thombare, was a mother to three daughters, police confirmed on Monday.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide regarding the disturbing incident, which occurred in the rural locale of Undri village, Kaij tehsil, on Saturday afternoon. Sources reveal that the young mother took the drastic step by hanging herself at her home.

Family members allege that Aruna, who was originally from Latur district, endured physical and verbal abuse. Married to Uddhav since August 2019, she was constantly tormented for not producing a male heir, claims the FIR. The relentless harassment, say relatives, ultimately drove her to this heartbreaking conclusion.

