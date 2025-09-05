Arbour Investments strikes ₹75 Crore Investment deal with Maharaja Dream Homes in Dombivli, sets New Governance Benchmark for Affordable Housing

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Arbour Investments, India's first Capital-to-Consumer platform engineered to institutionalize real estate investment through a proprietary blend of trust engineering, execution architecture, and capital governance systems, has announced a ₹75 crore investment in Balaji Estate Phase 2 and Balaji Uphomes by Maharaja Dream Homes Pvt. Ltd, an established developer with over two decades of experience and more than 1,800 completed homes. This marks Arbour Investments debut in Dombivli, one of Mumbai's fastest-growing suburbs known for its blend of aspiration and affordability, supported by expanding connectivity and rising housing demand. The investment underscores Arbour Investments commitment to its disciplined approach of detailed due diligence, transparent documentation, and prudent capital deployment

The two phases will deliver over 1,150 homes across 9.25 lakh sq. ft., designed for first-time buyers and working families. Located near Khoni-Taloja Road in Dombivli East, the site offers easy access to the upcoming Manpada Metro Station, Kalyan-Shilphata Road, retail hubs like D-Mart and Lodha Xperia Mall, as well as schools, hospitals, and rail links. This connectivity enhances both the livability and long-term value of the homes. To ensure accountability from start to finish, Arbour Investments uses its proprietary AIMS (Arbour Investment & Monitoring System) to track legal, technical, and financial parameters throughout the project's lifecycle. This governance framework is applied consistently across all Arbour Investments, ensuring each project meets the same high standards.

For Maharaja Dream Homes, the partnership is as much about recognition as it is about funding. Talking about this milestone, Tejas Patil, Founder, Arbour Investments, said, "We didn't rush into Dombivli. Every aspect, from land titles and municipal approvals to RERA registrations and execution timelines, was thoroughly verified before committing capital. For us, it's not just about building homes; it's about ensuring integrity at every step."

Commenting on the partnership, Bhavesh Senghani, Promoter, Maharaja Dream Homes, said, "We have always believed in doing things the right way, even when it's harder. Arbour recognised that and encouraged us to adopt an institutional approach from the very beginning. This alignment has shaped a partnership committed to timely delivery and building long-term buyer confidence." As construction progresses and sales gain momentum, this debut investment reflects Arbour's belief that with the right partners and governance, markets can be transformed into lasting communities built on trust and growth.

Flint Consulting was the exclusive Investment Banker for this investment transaction. Flint has been promoted by seasoned Investment Bankers and focuses on Real Estate Transaction Advisory across major markets in India. About Maharaja Dream Homes Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2001, Maharaja Dream Homes which operates under the brand name of 'Shree Balaji Estate' has built over 10.5 lakh square feet of residential and commercial space across Navi Mumbai, handing over more than 1,800 homes along the way. The company is known for creating value-driven housing, with an emphasis on timely delivery and customer satisfaction, and has been steadily expanding its presence in high-growth markets like Dombivli. About Arbour Investments

Arbour Investments is India's first Capital to Consumer real estate platform, designed to institutionalize real estate investment through a proprietary blend of trust engineering, execution architecture, and capital governance systems. With over ₹600 crore in funded assets, Arbour offers integrated solutions across private credit, private equity, and development management. The firm operates through Arbour Abode (Development Management), Justo Realfintech (Sales & Distribution), and AIMS (Arbour Investment & Monitoring System), India's first institutional grade governance stack for real estate.

