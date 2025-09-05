Left Menu

GST Boosts Car Sales: A Festive Acceleration for Carmakers

Indian carmakers anticipate a surge in demand due to GST rate cuts and festive season. Stellantis India is poised for growth with R&D and product localization. Citroen India's Basalt X Range debuts with new features, boosting sales as industry forecasts upward performance.

Updated: 05-09-2025 20:22 IST
GST Boosts Car Sales: A Festive Acceleration for Carmakers
Indian carmakers are preparing for a surge in demand over the next two months, driven by the combination of GST rate rationalization and the festive season, according to Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Shailesh Hazela.

Speaking to PTI, Hazela highlighted that the recent GST adjustments, which make small cars more affordable, alongside the festive season starting with celebrations like Onam and Diwali, will catalyze industry growth beyond previous expectations.

Citroen India has introduced the Basalt X Range, featuring premium interiors and India's first intelligent in-car companion, CARA, starting at Rs 7.95 lakh, marking a significant step forward for the brand's presence in India.

