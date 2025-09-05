GST Boosts Car Sales: A Festive Acceleration for Carmakers

Indian carmakers are preparing for a surge in demand over the next two months, driven by the combination of GST rate rationalization and the festive season, according to Stellantis India CEO and Managing Director Shailesh Hazela.

Speaking to PTI, Hazela highlighted that the recent GST adjustments, which make small cars more affordable, alongside the festive season starting with celebrations like Onam and Diwali, will catalyze industry growth beyond previous expectations.

Citroen India has introduced the Basalt X Range, featuring premium interiors and India's first intelligent in-car companion, CARA, starting at Rs 7.95 lakh, marking a significant step forward for the brand's presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)