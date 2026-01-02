Zelenskyy Condemns Missile Strikes Amid Ongoing Tensions

A day after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian drones killed 24 people, including a child, in Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Moscow launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. Zelenskyy condemned this attack, highlighting significant damage to residential areas in a social media statement.

Zelenskyy described the attack as a 'heinous' act and noted that two missiles targeted a typical residential neighborhood. As rescue operations are ongoing, the exact number of casualties remains unclear. This follows Russia's claims that Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel, injuring over 50 people in an attack labeled as terrorism.

Amid escalating accusations, Zelenskyy further accused Russia of prolonging the war deliberately. He urged for international support to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses and protect civilians. Zelenskyy echoed his country's refusal to accept peace deals compromising Ukraine's sovereignty while underscoring the need for continued global support.

(With inputs from agencies.)