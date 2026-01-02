Left Menu

Zelenskyy Condemns Missile Strikes Amid Ongoing Tensions

President Zelenskyy condemned Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv and called for international support, amid ongoing tensions following Ukrainian drone attacks in Kherson. Both nations report civilian casualties, heightening the urgency for peace talks, with Zelenskyy reiterating Ukraine's stance against compromising its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:25 IST
Zelenskyy Condemns Missile Strikes Amid Ongoing Tensions
Damage buildings from the site (Photo/X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A day after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian drones killed 24 people, including a child, in Kherson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Moscow launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. Zelenskyy condemned this attack, highlighting significant damage to residential areas in a social media statement.

Zelenskyy described the attack as a 'heinous' act and noted that two missiles targeted a typical residential neighborhood. As rescue operations are ongoing, the exact number of casualties remains unclear. This follows Russia's claims that Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel, injuring over 50 people in an attack labeled as terrorism.

Amid escalating accusations, Zelenskyy further accused Russia of prolonging the war deliberately. He urged for international support to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses and protect civilians. Zelenskyy echoed his country's refusal to accept peace deals compromising Ukraine's sovereignty while underscoring the need for continued global support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
2
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India
3
Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

Delhi Recruits Chartered Accountants for School Fee Regulation Committees

 India
4
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026