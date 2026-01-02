Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: Marathi Card Tactics and Unopposed Victory Controversies

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized rival parties for opportunistically using the 'Marathi' card when elections approach, contrasting this with Shiv Sena's commitment to supporting Marathi-speaking individuals. Additionally, controversy has emerged over unopposed municipal victories, with accusations of electoral malpractices by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:26 IST
Maharashtra Politics: Marathi Card Tactics and Unopposed Victory Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused some political parties of exploiting the 'Marathi' card only during elections. In contrast, Shinde asserts that the Shiv Sena is actively working to reintegrate Marathi-speaking individuals who were previously displaced due to alleged mismanagement by the opposition.

He criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for 'robbing Mumbai' and claimed that the ruling Mahayuti coalition stands as the true custodian of the city and its vicinity. Shinde highlighted infrastructure improvements like pothole-free roads and the progress of Metro and Coastal Road projects, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Mumbai into a global fintech hub.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest in Thane, accusing the ruling alliance of orchestrating unopposed municipal victories through manipulation of government resources. MNS officials alleged that opposition nominees were strategically excluded from the January polls to favor the Shiv Sena candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026