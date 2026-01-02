Maharashtra Politics: Marathi Card Tactics and Unopposed Victory Controversies
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized rival parties for opportunistically using the 'Marathi' card when elections approach, contrasting this with Shiv Sena's commitment to supporting Marathi-speaking individuals. Additionally, controversy has emerged over unopposed municipal victories, with accusations of electoral malpractices by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused some political parties of exploiting the 'Marathi' card only during elections. In contrast, Shinde asserts that the Shiv Sena is actively working to reintegrate Marathi-speaking individuals who were previously displaced due to alleged mismanagement by the opposition.
He criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for 'robbing Mumbai' and claimed that the ruling Mahayuti coalition stands as the true custodian of the city and its vicinity. Shinde highlighted infrastructure improvements like pothole-free roads and the progress of Metro and Coastal Road projects, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming Mumbai into a global fintech hub.
Meanwhile, controversy erupted as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest in Thane, accusing the ruling alliance of orchestrating unopposed municipal victories through manipulation of government resources. MNS officials alleged that opposition nominees were strategically excluded from the January polls to favor the Shiv Sena candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
