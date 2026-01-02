Left Menu

Cultural Symbiosis: 'Delhi Shabdotsav' Bridges India's Past, Present, and Future

Delhi Shabdotsav 2026, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, celebrates India's cultural journey. The three-day event highlights India's rich civilisational continuity, blending tradition with modernity. Featuring over 100 speakers and diverse cultural events, it aims to establish Delhi as a cultural capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:30 IST
In a vibrant celebration of cultural continuity, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 'Delhi Shabdotsav' 2026 on Friday. The literary and cultural festival, hosted at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, serves as a testament to India's enduring civilisational ethos while embracing the digital age.

The festival, which spans from January 2 to 4, was graced by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi's Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra. Gupta emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural roots amidst modern advancements, noting the festival's role in connecting youth with India's traditions.

With over 100 speakers and numerous literary and cultural events, such as book releases, dance performances, and open mic sessions, 'Delhi Shabdotsav' seeks not just to preserve but to expand India's cultural narrative, furthering Delhi's ambition to be the nation's cultural hub.

