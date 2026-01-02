Left Menu

India's Drone Shakti Mission: A Leap Towards Technology Sovereignty

India is set to launch the Drone Shakti Mission aimed at achieving technology sovereignty in drone manufacturing. The initiative will incentivize component manufacturing and promote research and development, fostering innovation. It forms part of broader efforts to prioritize science and technology in national policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:28 IST
India's Drone Shakti Mission: A Leap Towards Technology Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move towards achieving technology sovereignty, India will soon unveil the Drone Shakti Mission, aimed at revolutionizing the manufacturing of drones. These technological marvels, integral to both civilian applications like product delivery and military operations, are a key focus of the mission.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, stated that the mission's primary objectives are to incentivize local manufacturing of drone components and foster innovation through research and development. This initiative will be launched under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to promote a culture of research and innovation across the nation.

Furthermore, Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, emphasized the government's commitment to technology-driven reforms, highlighting a substantial fund to support research initiatives. This mission, alongside other advancements, underscores India's dedication to integrating science and technology within national policies.

TRENDING

1
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
2
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global
3
Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

 India
4
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026