India's Drone Shakti Mission: A Leap Towards Technology Sovereignty

In a bold move towards achieving technology sovereignty, India will soon unveil the Drone Shakti Mission, aimed at revolutionizing the manufacturing of drones. These technological marvels, integral to both civilian applications like product delivery and military operations, are a key focus of the mission.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, stated that the mission's primary objectives are to incentivize local manufacturing of drone components and foster innovation through research and development. This initiative will be launched under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to promote a culture of research and innovation across the nation.

Furthermore, Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, emphasized the government's commitment to technology-driven reforms, highlighting a substantial fund to support research initiatives. This mission, alongside other advancements, underscores India's dedication to integrating science and technology within national policies.