Mass Arrests at Hyundai Facility: 475 Workers Detained

U.S. immigration authorities arrested 475 workers at a Hyundai facility in Georgia. Many detained individuals held temporary visas not authorized for work, including South Korean nationals. The arrests highlight ongoing issues related to visa compliance and unauthorized employment in the United States.

A major operation by U.S. immigration authorities led to the arrest of 475 workers at a Hyundai facility in Georgia on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, many of those detained had temporary visas intended for tourism and business travel, which do not permit employment.

The arrested workers include several South Korean nationals, shedding light on ongoing challenges related to visa compliance and unauthorized work practices in the U.S.

