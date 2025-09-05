Mass Arrests at Hyundai Facility: 475 Workers Detained

A major operation by U.S. immigration authorities led to the arrest of 475 workers at a Hyundai facility in Georgia on Thursday.

According to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, many of those detained had temporary visas intended for tourism and business travel, which do not permit employment.

The arrested workers include several South Korean nationals, shedding light on ongoing challenges related to visa compliance and unauthorized work practices in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)