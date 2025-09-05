Kolkata Metro Services Boost for Exam Candidates

Left Menu

Kolkata Metro will operate normal services on September 7 on both the Blue and Green Lines to facilitate candidates attending the State Level Selection Test by the West Bengal School Service Commission. No traffic blocks will occur between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on the Blue Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:23 IST
Kolkata Metro is set to run its usual services on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on September 7. This initiative aims to assist candidates appearing for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

A spokesperson announced that to benefit the SSC recruitment test candidates, Metro services will start from 7 am on both stretches on the designated day. This step ensures smooth transit for examinees.

Moreover, there will be no traffic block between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations on the Blue Line, ensuring uninterrupted services on the entire route from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram on the scheduled Sunday.

