Raid Raises Concerns Over Hyundai's US Operations in Georgia

South Korea expressed concern about a US immigration raid at Hyundai's Georgia site, where EVs are manufactured. The raid resulted in the apprehension of 450 people, including a large number of South Koreans. Hyundai's local office did not comment, and the raid focused on unlawful employment practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea voiced its 'concern and regret' over a significant US immigration raid at Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing site in Georgia, where hundreds were detained, including many South Koreans.

Lee Jaewoong, the South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson, highlighted the substantial number of South Koreans involved but withheld specific numbers, amid reports of around 300 being detained.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed around 450 detainments, underscoring the operation's magnitude in addressing suspicions of unlawful employment practices at the site.

