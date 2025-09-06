Left Menu

Renault India Slashes Vehicle Prices: A Festive Boost from GST Benefits

Renault India is set to reduce vehicle prices by up to Rs 96,395, reflecting a full pass-through of the recent GST rate cut. Effective from September 22, 2025, the price reduction aligns with the festive season and aims to enhance demand and accessibility for Renault vehicles.

Updated: 06-09-2025 11:05 IST
Renault India announced on Saturday a significant reduction in vehicle prices, with discounts reaching up to Rs 96,395. This move comes in response to the GST Council's recent decision to limit tax slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22. The automaker emphasized that the revised pricing structure aims to benefit buyers by passing on the full GST reduction.

Effective from the start of Navratri on September 22, 2025, all deliveries will reflect the new pricing, though customers can initiate bookings at these reduced prices immediately. Renault India's MD, Venkatram Mamillapalle, remarked that this strategic pricing initiative underscores the company's commitment to its customers and anticipates boosting demand during the festive season.

The price cut enhances the value of Renault's product lineup, including models like the Triber and Kiger. Following suit, Tata Motors also announced similar reductions. The revised GST terms apply different rates based on vehicle specifications, with smaller petrol, LPG, and CNG cars now benefiting from the lower 18% slab.

