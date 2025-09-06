Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Young Lives

Three engineering students from RK University lost their lives and eight others were injured when their SUV overturned on a highway in Gujarat's Rajkot district. The group was traveling to Diu for a holiday, and the accident occurred when the driver lost control near Jangvad village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:58 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Young Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic highway accident in Gujarat's Rajkot district resulted in the death of three engineering students, with eight others injured when their SUV overturned early Saturday. The group was en route to Diu for a holiday when the driver lost control on the highway near Jangvad village.

The incident involved students from RK University who had rented an SUV for a getaway. The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kodavati, Mothi Harsha, and Afrid Syed, all from Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle overturned at a bend around 1:30 a.m., leading to the immediate deaths.

Among the eight injured, two sustained fractures but were discharged after receiving treatment. Authorities confirmed that the bodies were taken to Rajkot civil hospital for a postmortem. The unfortunate mishap serves as a reminder of road safety's critical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025