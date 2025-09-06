Tragic Highway Accident Claims Young Lives

A tragic highway accident in Gujarat's Rajkot district resulted in the death of three engineering students, with eight others injured when their SUV overturned early Saturday. The group was en route to Diu for a holiday when the driver lost control on the highway near Jangvad village.

The incident involved students from RK University who had rented an SUV for a getaway. The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kodavati, Mothi Harsha, and Afrid Syed, all from Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle overturned at a bend around 1:30 a.m., leading to the immediate deaths.

Among the eight injured, two sustained fractures but were discharged after receiving treatment. Authorities confirmed that the bodies were taken to Rajkot civil hospital for a postmortem. The unfortunate mishap serves as a reminder of road safety's critical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)