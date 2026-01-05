Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Young Lives Lost in Trailer Truck Collision

Two men in their 20s died in a tragic accident when a speeding trailer truck rammed into their motorcycle near a market in the Gambhirpur area. Identified as Santosh Yadav and Sandeep Yadav, the incident caused panic and traffic disruption, with police promptly securing the scene for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two young men in their 20s when a speeding trailer truck collided with their motorcycle near a bustling market in Gambhirpur, law enforcement officials reported on Monday.

The fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday as the victims were traveling from Thekma to Azamgarh, causing immediate fatalities and sparking panic among the busy marketplace's patrons. Traffic was disrupted as the community grappled with the sudden loss.

Upon being informed, local law enforcement, including Gambhirpur Station House Officer Akhilesh Kumar Singh, swiftly arrived at the scene. Authorities took the deceased, Santosh Yadav, a former village head, and Sandeep Yadav, into custody, sending the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations. Circle Officer (City) Aastha Jaiswal also arrived to oversee the response.

