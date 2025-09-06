Left Menu

Consensus in Tax Reform: GST Overhaul Unites States for Common Good

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed gratitude to state finance ministers for their collaboration in implementing significant GST tax reforms, showcasing cooperative federalism. The GST Council's unanimous decision, despite concerns about revenue impact, promises reduced tax rates on various products to ultimately benefit the common man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged the cooperative efforts of state finance ministers in the landmark overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, reflecting the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Sitharaman noted that although states raised concerns during discussions about the proposed tax rate adjustments, they ultimately agreed on changes aiming to benefit the common man. The agreement was reached unanimously during a GST Council meeting earlier this week.

Effective September 22, the reform will see reduced GST rates across a range of products. Despite lingering apprehensions over potential revenue losses, the council's consensus underscores a commitment to significant tax reform, as Sitharaman highlighted the inclusive nature of the discussions and the states' constructive contributions.

