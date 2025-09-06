Left Menu

BJP's Nationwide GST Outreach: Simplifying Tax Reforms

The BJP is launching a nationwide campaign to educate citizens and traders about recent GST reforms. These changes, effective from September 22, cut tax rates on various daily-use items. The BJP plans extensive outreach through 'choupals', press conferences, and programmes to ensure widespread awareness of these simplifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to acquaint citizens and traders with recent tax reforms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rolling out a comprehensive nationwide outreach programme. The initiative aims to inform people about the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced by the Modi government.

The GST Council has approved cuts in tax rates on everyday items like hair oil, corn flakes, televisions, and personal insurance policies, effective from September 22, coinciding with Navaratri's first day. Notably, rates are slashed to 5% and 18%, in an effort to simplify the GST framework.

The BJP has developed an extensive action plan, as articulated by party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni during a press conference. The strategy includes organizing 'choupals' and large-scale programmes across districts, along with press conferences to highlight these GST reforms. Further details are to be shared soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Give Feedback
