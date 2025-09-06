BJP's Nationwide GST Outreach: Simplifying Tax Reforms

In a significant move to acquaint citizens and traders with recent tax reforms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rolling out a comprehensive nationwide outreach programme. The initiative aims to inform people about the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced by the Modi government.

The GST Council has approved cuts in tax rates on everyday items like hair oil, corn flakes, televisions, and personal insurance policies, effective from September 22, coinciding with Navaratri's first day. Notably, rates are slashed to 5% and 18%, in an effort to simplify the GST framework.

The BJP has developed an extensive action plan, as articulated by party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni during a press conference. The strategy includes organizing 'choupals' and large-scale programmes across districts, along with press conferences to highlight these GST reforms. Further details are to be shared soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)