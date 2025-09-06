Left Menu

Lopmudra Meera Hospitals: A New Era in Pune's Healthcare Legacy

Lopmudra Hospitals opens its fifth multispeciality facility, Lopmudra Meera Hospitals, in Pune, continuing the legacy of Meera Hospital with advanced infrastructure. Attended by healthcare luminaries, the inauguration signifies a commitment to quality care. Featuring comprehensive services, the facility aims to meet diverse healthcare needs with innovation and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:52 IST
Transformation of the iconic Meera Hospital into Lopmudra Meera Hospitals brings advanced diagnostics, surgical care, maternity services, and 24/7 emergency care under one roof. Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy expansion, Lopmudra Hospitals launched its fifth multispeciality facility, Lopmudra Meera Hospitals, on September 4, 2025, in Pune. This new establishment promises to carry forward the five-decade legacy of Meera Hospital, now enhanced with cutting-edge infrastructure and superior medical care.

Strategically located on Shankar Sheth Road, the hospital aims to serve central Pune and surroundings with a full suite of medical services. The launch was graced by key industry figures, including actress Urmila Kanetkar, the brand ambassador of Lopmudra Hospitals, alongside founders Dr. Avdhut Bodamwad and Sonali Bodamwad.

Lopmudra Meera Hospitals integrates tradition with modernity, offering 24x7 comprehensive healthcare services. The facility is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare in Pune, reinforcing the commitment to deliver accessible, compassionate, and high-quality care, honoring the Meera Hospital's long-standing reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

