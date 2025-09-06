Lopmudra Meera Hospitals: A New Era in Pune's Healthcare Legacy

In a noteworthy expansion, Lopmudra Hospitals launched its fifth multispeciality facility, Lopmudra Meera Hospitals, on September 4, 2025, in Pune. This new establishment promises to carry forward the five-decade legacy of Meera Hospital, now enhanced with cutting-edge infrastructure and superior medical care.

Strategically located on Shankar Sheth Road, the hospital aims to serve central Pune and surroundings with a full suite of medical services. The launch was graced by key industry figures, including actress Urmila Kanetkar, the brand ambassador of Lopmudra Hospitals, alongside founders Dr. Avdhut Bodamwad and Sonali Bodamwad.

Lopmudra Meera Hospitals integrates tradition with modernity, offering 24x7 comprehensive healthcare services. The facility is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare in Pune, reinforcing the commitment to deliver accessible, compassionate, and high-quality care, honoring the Meera Hospital's long-standing reputation.

