PNB Signs Landmark MoU with Rajasthan for Development Boost

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rajasthan government, committing to an investment of Rs 21,000 crore under the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative. PNB's Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Chandra, highlighted the bank's role in contributing to the socio-economic development of the state.

Chandra underscored the importance of the agreement, which serves as a framework for financing eligible projects in Rajasthan. This move aligns with PNB's broader mission to bolster socio-economic growth at the national level. During his visit to Jaipur, Chandra evaluated key branch operations and engaged directly with customers as part of the 'Customer Outreach Programme'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on social media that the MoU ushers in crucial financial support from PNB for state development initiatives, marking a significant stride towards a 'Developed Rajasthan'. The initiative emphasizes digital banking and customer satisfaction at its core, reflecting PNB's dedication to financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)