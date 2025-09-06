Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Launches Transformative Transport Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled numerous transport department initiatives in Lucknow, including the foundation for seven new bus stations, a new helpline, and 400 new buses. These initiatives aim to enhance public transport through Jan Seva Kendras and a new digital bus tracking app.

Updated: 06-09-2025 20:02 IST
In a major push for public transport, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a series of transformative initiatives in Lucknow. The new measures include laying the foundation stone for seven bus stations and the introduction of a transport helpline.

Adityanath launched 45 transport services accessible through 1.5 lakh Jan Seva Kendras and the Digital Bus Tracking App. An official statement highlighted multiple inauguration ceremonies for new services, followed by the distribution of appointment letters and certificates to women conductors and investors.

The Chief Minister also flagged off new electric and CNG buses, emphasizing eco-friendly transport solutions. The foundation stones for major auditorium renovations form part of a broader Rs 17.60 crore development plan to boost local infrastructure.

