Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced investment commitments worth Rs 15,516 crore during his visit to Europe, aiming to bolster the state's economic landscape. This inflow of capital is expected to generate an impressive 17,613 jobs for the local workforce.

While in London, Stalin shared electrifying news of the UK-based Hinduja Group's commitment to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's electric vehicle ecosystem, primarily for battery storage systems. This move alone promises over 1,000 jobs. Additionally, Stalin celebrated agreements with AstraZeneca and engaged with students at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in discussions on governance and youth empowerment.

Stalin paid homage to figures from Tamil and Indian history, visiting sites like Dr BR Ambedkar House and the Thiruvalluvar statue in London. His tour is part of a larger strategy to foster investment partnerships and connect with the global Tamil diaspora.