Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Deal, Seek Mediation

Air Canada flight attendants have voted 99.1% against a proposed wage agreement, sending the dispute to mediation. Despite securing gains like a wage hike and benefits, attendants are dissatisfied with the deal, especially on unpaid labor issues. Flights will continue as no strike is possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 02:42 IST
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Deal, Seek Mediation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air Canada flight attendants have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed wage agreement, with 99.1% voting against it. The rejection propels the wage dispute into mediation, as flight attendants are legally unable to strike due to existing agreements.

This development follows a tentative deal reached on August 19, which ended a four-day strike that affected half a million passengers. Despite improvements in wages, pensions, and benefits, the deal fell short of expectations, particularly regarding compensation for hours worked on the ground.

The agreements face further scrutiny as the North American cabin crew seeks to address compensation deficiencies, sparking broader momentum among flight attendants across the region. Mediation is the next step, with arbitration as a potential follow-up if no resolution is reached.

