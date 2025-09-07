Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Deal, Seek Mediation

Air Canada flight attendants have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed wage agreement, with 99.1% voting against it. The rejection propels the wage dispute into mediation, as flight attendants are legally unable to strike due to existing agreements.

This development follows a tentative deal reached on August 19, which ended a four-day strike that affected half a million passengers. Despite improvements in wages, pensions, and benefits, the deal fell short of expectations, particularly regarding compensation for hours worked on the ground.

The agreements face further scrutiny as the North American cabin crew seeks to address compensation deficiencies, sparking broader momentum among flight attendants across the region. Mediation is the next step, with arbitration as a potential follow-up if no resolution is reached.