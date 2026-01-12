Historic Sunday: Sitharaman to Present Union Budget

In an unprecedented move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on a Sunday, February 1, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. This marks a historic occasion as it will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, just one shy of the record held by the former finance minister Morarji Desai, who delivered ten budgets.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence on January 28, beginning with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members gathered in the Lok Sabha chamber. Following the president's address, Sitharaman is poised to present the Economic Survey in both parliamentary houses.

The provisional calendar released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat indicates that the House will also convene on January 29. The session, outlined by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, is intended to run from January 28 to April 2, with a brief intermission from February 13 until March 9 to allow parliamentary committees to thoroughly scrutinize the Budget proposals.

