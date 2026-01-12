Left Menu

Historic Sunday: Sitharaman to Present Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1. This will mark her ninth budget presentation. The Budget session starts on January 28 and will pause on February 13, resuming on March 9 for committee scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:22 IST
Historic Sunday: Sitharaman to Present Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on a Sunday, February 1, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. This marks a historic occasion as it will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, just one shy of the record held by the former finance minister Morarji Desai, who delivered ten budgets.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence on January 28, beginning with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members gathered in the Lok Sabha chamber. Following the president's address, Sitharaman is poised to present the Economic Survey in both parliamentary houses.

The provisional calendar released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat indicates that the House will also convene on January 29. The session, outlined by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, is intended to run from January 28 to April 2, with a brief intermission from February 13 until March 9 to allow parliamentary committees to thoroughly scrutinize the Budget proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026