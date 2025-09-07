Left Menu

Call for Airbus on Domestic Routes for Better Passenger Experience

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to allow Airbus aircraft for domestic routes like Madurai and Tuticorin. He urged improvements in passenger amenities due to inadequate seating on shuttle buses, impacting seniors and children. The minister seeks a solution from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appeal to improve passenger experiences, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has called upon the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to enable Airbus aircraft operations on key domestic routes, including Madurai and Tuticorin.

Subramanian highlighted that current ATR planes cause discomfort due to limited seating on shuttle buses that ferry passengers to distant parked aircraft at Chennai airport.

The minister urged the ministry for immediate intervention to alleviate travel difficulties affecting senior citizens and children, proposing the use of larger Airbus planes for better service.

