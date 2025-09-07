Urban Indian Festive Spending: E-commerce Takes Center Stage in 2025

Amidst the festive season of 2025, urban Indian households are shifting their shopping preferences towards e-commerce platforms, propelled by recent GST rate reductions on consumer electronics and white goods, as revealed by a LocalCircles report.

The study indicates a staggering 115% increase in families primarily choosing online shopping, reflecting the growing trend of digital consumerism attributed to factors like convenience, diverse product selection, and favorable return policies.

While online platforms are gaining traction, offline stores are still a popular choice, particularly for those planning to spend substantial amounts during the festivities, with electronics and home renovation being key expenditure areas.