Ramon Airport Reopens After Drone Strike from Yemen

Ramon Airport near Eilat reopened after a drone from Yemen struck the arrivals hall, injuring two. Operations resumed following safety checks. The incident marks a significant escalation, as the Iran-backed Houthis launch attacks in solidarity with Palestinians, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:38 IST
Operations at Israel's Ramon Airport in Eilat resumed after being temporarily halted due to a drone strike from Yemen. The drone, which impacted the arrivals hall, resulted in injuries to two individuals, according to reports from Israel's Airports Authority and the national ambulance service.

After rigorous safety and compliance checks, airport services reopened for both departures and arrivals. The first post-strike flight to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv was slated for departure as normal operations resumed. Israeli airline Israir and Arkia maintained communication with authorities to ensure passenger safety and operational integrity.

The attack escalates tensions as Houthi forces, supported by Iran, continue to target Israeli sites in solidarity with Palestine. Israel has responded by targeting Houthi positions within Yemen, highlighting the ongoing regional volatility and the direct threat posed to infrastructure such as Ramon Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

