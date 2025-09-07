Left Menu

Volkswagen Eyes India's Thriving Market for Small Electric Cars

Volkswagen is exploring the Indian market for its small electric cars, focusing on affordability and collaborating with partners. CEO Oliver Blume highlights the relaxation of GST in India as a positive factor. The company's all-electric small car family, showcased at IAA Mobility, includes various models aiming at India's vibrant automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:38 IST
Volkswagen, the renowned German automotive group, is setting its sights on India's burgeoning market for affordable small electric cars. The CEO, Oliver Blume, announced on Sunday that the company is actively collaborating with partners to introduce their electric urban car family in the country.

The shift towards lower goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles in India has piqued the interest of Volkswagen, making one of the world's largest automotive markets even more appealing, as Blume discussed during the sidelines of the IAA Mobility event.

With models such as the 'ID. CROSS Concept' SUV, Skoda Epiq SUV, Volkswagen ID. Polo, and CUPRA Raval, Volkswagen aims to make sustainable mobility accessible across its various brands, enhancing its footprint in India, a market described by Blume as 'fantastic' and 'fascinating.'

Latest News

