Left Menu

CBIC Warns of Fake GST Notices: Protecting Businesses from Fraudsters

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) alerts taxpayers about fake GST notices being sent by fraudsters. These notices mimic genuine documents using false CGST logos and Document Identification Numbers (DINs). CBIC advises verification of all DINs on their portal to ensure authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:52 IST
CBIC Warns of Fake GST Notices: Protecting Businesses from Fraudsters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has raised an alarm over the circulation of counterfeit GST notices targeting businesses, issuing a call to action for taxpayers to immediately report any fraudulent activities.

In response to a complaint on social media channel X, where a user reported being contacted by an alleged GST officer, CBIC confirmed that scam artists are distributing false summons that closely resemble official GST documentation. They employ authentic-looking CGST logos and forged Document Identification Numbers (DINs) to deceive recipients.

CBIC urged taxpayers to authenticate every DIN associated with communications through their official portal. They reassured, 'If it's real, you'll receive a confirmation. If not, report it without delay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

Postponed Visit: China's Diplomatic Shuffle in Africa

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution

 India
3
Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

Trump Courts Big Oil for Venezuelan Revival

 United States
4
Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

Parliament's Budget session to begin on Jan 28, to end on Apr 2: Official.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026