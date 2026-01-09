CBIC Warns of Fake GST Notices: Protecting Businesses from Fraudsters

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has raised an alarm over the circulation of counterfeit GST notices targeting businesses, issuing a call to action for taxpayers to immediately report any fraudulent activities.

In response to a complaint on social media channel X, where a user reported being contacted by an alleged GST officer, CBIC confirmed that scam artists are distributing false summons that closely resemble official GST documentation. They employ authentic-looking CGST logos and forged Document Identification Numbers (DINs) to deceive recipients.

CBIC urged taxpayers to authenticate every DIN associated with communications through their official portal. They reassured, 'If it's real, you'll receive a confirmation. If not, report it without delay.'

