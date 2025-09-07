Left Menu

Sanctions Showdown: Can US and EU Make Russia Falter?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of a potential collapse of Russia's economy if the US and EU enforce more sanctions on nations buying Russian oil. This follows heightened tariffs on India. The geopolitical strain is underscored by discussions among global leaders aiming to curb Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:38 IST
Sanctions Showdown: Can US and EU Make Russia Falter?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark warning, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Russia's economy faces possible collapse if Washington and the European Union implement tougher sanctions. The proposed measures would target countries importing Moscow's crude oil, aiming to cripple the Russian economy.

In discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and amid escalating tariffs, Bessent emphasized the pressing need for joint US-EU action. The discussions included an additional 25% US tariff on Indian oil purchases, elevating total tariffs on New Delhi to a towering 50%.

As geopolitical tensions rise, President Trump expressed disappointment over India's continued oil import from Russia, bringing US-India relations into a tense spotlight. India, however, staunchly defends its energy decisions, citing national interest amidst global market pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025