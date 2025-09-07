Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's coalition government has successfully navigated a series of no confidence votes, maintaining its ability to implement critical fiscal reforms. The government aims to address the European Union's highest budget deficit through tax increases and spending cuts, moves that have sparked discontent among public sector workers and opposition officials.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan emphasized the necessity of these measures to reduce the deficit to 6% of economic output by 2026 and secure crucial EU funds for public projects. Despite the challenges, including possible legal appeals and strikes, the coalition remains steadfast in its objectives.

In a bid to secure the legislature's approval and avoid a Constitutional Court challenge, the government has split its measures into five legislative packages. These include contested changes such as increasing the retirement age for judges and proposals to cut thousands of public sector jobs, yet further conflicts loom over pending administrative job cuts later this year.