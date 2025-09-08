Eid-e-Milad Shuts Forex Market in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced that the forex market will remain closed on Monday. This decision comes as the state observes a public holiday for Eid-e-Milad, which has been rescheduled from its original date of September 5 to September 8.

The announcement affects trading activities, causing the forex market to pause operations for the day. Eid-e-Milad marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad and is an important religious celebration.

This last-minute change reflects the state's effort to coordinate observance of significant events, even impacting the economy with the temporary closure of financial operations like the forex market.

(With inputs from agencies.)