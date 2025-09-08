Left Menu

Chongqing's Low-Altitude Industry Soars at 2025 Conference

The 2025 Low-Altitude Industry Ecosystem Conference, part of the World Smart Industry Expo, highlighted Chongqing's progress in low-altitude economy. With a flight duration increase of 109% and plans for integrated applications in technology and infrastructure, the city aims to solidify its low-altitude industry presence.

The 2025 Low-Altitude Industry Ecosystem Conference, a segment of the World Smart Industry Expo, convened on September 7 at Chongqing International Expo Center, drawing experts from key institutions, including AVIC 301 Research Institute and China Mobile. Discussions focused on pathways for developing the low-altitude industry in Southwest China.

Chongqing stands out with its robust industrial base, varied topography, and rapid growth in the low-altitude economy, recording 190,000 total flight hours in early 2025—a 109% year-on-year surge. Leaders like Tian Zhong lauded the New Area's role in promoting ''low-altitude+'' innovations across sectors such as AI and logistics.

Key highlights included unveiling new low-altitude scenarios and signing strategic agreements to advance infrastructure and governance. The event facilitated dialogue on advancing aircraft safety and technological infrastructure, aiming to reinforce Chongqing's role as a hub for low-altitude economic development.

