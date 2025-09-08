Left Menu

Festive Shine: Auto Retail in August Sparks Hope

August wrapped up with notable growth in auto retail sectors, witnessing a 2.84% rise. Tractors led with an astounding 30.14% YoY increase. While 3-wheelers dipped, festive optimism remains high. Dealers are poised for a boost in September amid favorable GST reforms and the festive season, despite recent rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:27 IST
  • India

In August, the auto retail sector experienced a robust 2.84% year-on-year increase, spearheaded by strong performances in 2-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and notably, an impressive 30.14% rise in tractor sales. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the festive spirit is palpable, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi driving customer enthusiasm for new purchases, although conversion rates faced a slowdown due to the benefits of GST 2.0 starting in September.

Two-wheeler sales edged up by 1.34% month-on-month and 2.18% YoY despite weather-induced disruptions in North India and supply issues. FADA President C S Vigneshwar remains confident in the market's resilience, predicting that the upcoming festive season will spur significant growth as customer inquiries and bookings stay strong.

Commercial vehicle registrations jumped 8.55% YoY but saw a slight month-on-month dip. Dealers reported positive product acceptance and healthy order clearances, thanks to new e-commerce contracts. However, market sentiment waned due to GST reduction speculations, though expectations are high for September as festive demand and policy clarity emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

