Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a positive close to the year with a 6.6% increase in total sales for December 2025, reaching 58,702 units compared to the previous year.

This growth encompasses domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, the company revealed in a recent statement.

The notable boost in export volumes, a 26.5% year-on-year increase, has been significantly driven by the latest GST 2.0 reforms, according to Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of HMIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)