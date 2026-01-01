Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms

Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a 6.6% growth in total sales for December 2025, reaching 58,702 units. This includes domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, with export volumes seeing a significant year-on-year increase of 26.5%, attributed to GST 2.0 reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:34 IST
Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a positive close to the year with a 6.6% increase in total sales for December 2025, reaching 58,702 units compared to the previous year.

This growth encompasses domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, the company revealed in a recent statement.

The notable boost in export volumes, a 26.5% year-on-year increase, has been significantly driven by the latest GST 2.0 reforms, according to Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of HMIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

 Bulgaria
2
NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

 India
3
Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

 India
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026