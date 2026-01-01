Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms
Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a 6.6% growth in total sales for December 2025, reaching 58,702 units. This includes domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, with export volumes seeing a significant year-on-year increase of 26.5%, attributed to GST 2.0 reforms.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a positive close to the year with a 6.6% increase in total sales for December 2025, reaching 58,702 units compared to the previous year.
This growth encompasses domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, the company revealed in a recent statement.
The notable boost in export volumes, a 26.5% year-on-year increase, has been significantly driven by the latest GST 2.0 reforms, according to Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of HMIL.
