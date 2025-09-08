Thali Costs Plummet Amidst Declining Commodity Prices: Crisil Report

A recent report by Crisil Intelligence highlights a significant year-on-year decrease in the costs of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis—down 7% and 8% respectively in August. This trend aligns with easing commodity prices, particularly in onions, potatoes, and pulses, as detailed in the Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report.

The report underscores a 31% and 37% decline in the prices of potatoes and onions. This steep drop follows last year's price surge due to a blight infestation and unfavorable weather, which had curtailed potato production by 5-7%. Current estimates show a 3-5% increase in production, while onion output has reportedly risen by 18-20%, leading to reduced prices.

Moreover, pulse prices decreased 14% year-on-year, attributed to enhanced production and stock availability. However, vegetable oil prices rose by 24%, and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders saw a 6% increase, mitigating the overall decline in thali costs. Meanwhile, non-vegetarian thalis benefitted from a 10% drop in broiler prices, essential as they comprise half the cost.

Despite these annual declines, monthly costs for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis climbed 4% and 2%, respectively, in August. This monthly rise is primarily due to stable broiler prices amidst increased demand. The broader context reflects a reduction in India's retail inflation, recorded at a historic low of 1.55% for July 2025, alongside a negative trajectory in food inflation documented at -1.76% for the same period.

