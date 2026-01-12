India-Germany Unite for Education Breakthrough

India and Germany have solidified a strategic roadmap to enhance cooperation in the education sector following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This landmark agreement aims to broaden the bilateral engagement between the two nations. The talks also delved deep into pressing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the turmoil in Gaza.

During his first Asian tour as German Chancellor, Merz arrived in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to India. The leaders' agreement on a comprehensive roadmap for higher education promises a transformative direction for India-Germany educational collaboration. Chancellor Merz was also invited to explore establishing German university campuses on Indian soil.

The duo reiterated their commitment to global peace, emphasizing that terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity. They pledged to collaborate steadfastly in combating this issue. Prime Minister Modi affirmed India's support for resolving disputes peacefully and endorsed initiatives aimed at fostering global harmony.