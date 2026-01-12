Left Menu

India-Germany Unite for Education Breakthrough

India and Germany strengthened ties in education as PM Modi and Chancellor Merz discussed expanding bilateral engagements. They also addressed global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Gaza situation, affirming support for peaceful resolutions and standing united against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:15 IST
India-Germany Unite for Education Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Germany have solidified a strategic roadmap to enhance cooperation in the education sector following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This landmark agreement aims to broaden the bilateral engagement between the two nations. The talks also delved deep into pressing global challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the turmoil in Gaza.

During his first Asian tour as German Chancellor, Merz arrived in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit to India. The leaders' agreement on a comprehensive roadmap for higher education promises a transformative direction for India-Germany educational collaboration. Chancellor Merz was also invited to explore establishing German university campuses on Indian soil.

The duo reiterated their commitment to global peace, emphasizing that terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity. They pledged to collaborate steadfastly in combating this issue. Prime Minister Modi affirmed India's support for resolving disputes peacefully and endorsed initiatives aimed at fostering global harmony.

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026