Lexus India Slashes Prices Amid GST Rate Overhaul

Lexus India announced a notable price reduction across its vehicle lineup in response to a GST rate cut. The decrease, reaching up to Rs 20.8 lakh, will take effect from September 22, 2025. This move aims to enhance market accessibility and boost consumer confidence in luxury automobiles.

Luxury carmaker Lexus India has announced substantial price cuts across its entire product range, with reductions reaching up to Rs 20.8 lakh. The price adjustment is set to align with the Indian government's recent reduction in GST rates for automobiles.

Effective from September 22, 2025, the revised pricing structure aims to make Lexus vehicles more accessible to consumers. Lexus India President Hikaru Ikeuchi described the GST rate overhaul as a 'historic reform,' emphasizing the company's commitment to passing on these benefits to customers.

The move, timed ahead of the festive season, is expected to generate excitement and expand customer opportunities to explore the Lexus range. Price cuts range from Rs 1.47 lakh on the ES 300h sedan to Rs 20.8 lakh on the flagship LX 500d SUV.

