London's Transport Turmoil: Tube Strikes Cause Chaos in the Capital

The London Underground faces a week of severe disruptions as its workforce begins a series of strikes over disputes related to pay and work conditions. Commuters and tourists are bracing for chaos, with almost no trains expected to run from Monday to Thursday.

The strikes extend to the Docklands Light Railway, connecting Canary Wharf and the City of London, which will halt operations on Tuesday and Thursday. The Elizabeth Line and Overground services report minor disruptions, with affected passengers opting for alternative transportation like cycling.

The RMT union underscores the core issues as fatigue and extreme shift patterns impacting worker wellbeing. Transport for London claims efforts to negotiate have included a proposed 3.4% pay increase, but a reduction in work hours remains a sticking point. The strikes also force postponements of concerts by Coldplay and Post Malone in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)