Left Menu

GST Cuts Pave Way for Lower FMCG Prices Next Month

Reduced FMCG prices due to lower GST rates are expected by early next month, despite short-term challenges from existing stock. Godrej Consumer CEO Sudhir Sitapati highlighted the temporary disruptions but forecasts stronger growth ahead and broader consumption impacts from increased disposable income and market adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:47 IST
GST Cuts Pave Way for Lower FMCG Prices Next Month
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Economists and industry leaders anticipate reduced prices in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, effective early to mid-next month. This development follows the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's recent decision to slash tariffs from September 22, as explained by Godrej Consumer's Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati.

Sitapati acknowledged the short-term disruptions caused by excess stock with higher Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs), emphasizing that consumers will benefit once the new pricing permeates retail markets. This comes even as dealers and companies navigate inventory challenges under the existing MRP regime.

Anticipating a demand boost, Sitapati projected strong growth momentum from Q3 onward, attributing the optimism to increased consumer spending capacity. The GST adjustments are expected to promote spending not only in reduced categories like soaps but across all FMCG product lines.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over VP Candidate's Meeting with Convicted Politician

Controversy Erupts Over VP Candidate's Meeting with Convicted Politician

 India
2
The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?

The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit

 India
4
Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

Militants Tighten Grip: Fuel Blockade in Mali Escalates Tensions

 Mali

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025