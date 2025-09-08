Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair 2025: A Dazzling Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

The Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF) is set to make a grand return for its 13th edition, transforming Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, into a thriving hub of jewellery innovation and tradition. Scheduled from September 13 to 15, 2025, this premier B2B event is expected to draw more than 25,000 trade visitors, including national sourcing delegates, leading retail chains, and government representatives.

Following a record-breaking showcase in 2024, DJGF 2025 is poised to cement its position as a vital marketplace for sourcing, networking, and trade partnerships amid fluctuating gold prices and shifting consumer preferences. The exhibition features a wide range of jewellery styles, from traditional polki and jadau to cutting-edge designs, highlighting the industry's resilience and adaptation to global challenges.

This year, DJGF will emphasize sustainability and innovation with lightweight, durable jewellery designs that cater to consumer demand for affordable yet aspirational pieces. The fair will include thought-provoking panels on responsible practices featuring international speakers. Additionally, the RJGA Awards will honor excellence, while the SHAKTI initiative recognizes women's contributions to the industry.

