Elham: Captivating Hearts with a Tale of Innocence and Faith

Director Dhruva Harsh's feature film, 'Elham', left a notable impression on audiences at the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, where it saw a special screening on September 7, 2025. The film, which delves into the touching relationship between a young boy, Faizan, and his goat, Dodu, was featured under the 'Little Lights' category aimed at children, earning commendations from students and film aficionados alike.

Harsh, a Gonda native and alum of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, shared the significance of the occasion. 'Meeting so many students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, where I completed my schooling, feels proud and special,' Harsh commented. The filmmaker, holding a PhD in English and currently involved in post-doctoral research at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, blends his academic insights with literature, philosophy, and cinema. 'Elham' portrays a poignant narrative against the Eid al-Adha backdrop in Uttar Pradesh, subtly exploring themes of childhood belief and empathy, resonating deeply with its audience for its cinematic artistry and sincere depiction of rural life.

Known for his intellectually stimulating projects, Harsh aims to bridge abstract concepts with human stories through cinema. He articulates, 'I use filmmaking to connect intangible ideas with human emotions. Writing 'Elham', I was investigating the philosophical essence of faith, love, and true sacrifice.' His previous films, such as 'Honourable Mention' which garnered a Best Screenplay award, and modern retelling like 'Harshit', winning Best Director, reflect his dedication to profound, diverse narratives. His documentary on Kolkata's rickshaw drivers and intellectual shorts like 'Do I Exist: A Riddle', further underscore his fearless exploration of profound philosophical queries.

Emphasizing the significance of children's cinema, Harsh notes, 'Films for young audiences are crucial in nurturing empathy and stimulating young minds. However, diminishing interest and economic concerns have decreased their production. 'Elham' is my earnest attempt to rejuvenate this genre.' The film's success continues to transcend cultural borders, with showings at the Dhaka and Rainbow International Film Festivals. Recognized in the Jagran Film Festival's 'Little Lights' category, 'Elham' embodies a universal narrative of love and resilience, connecting with audiences old and young. Harsh concludes, 'Every child has heard stories from our cultural tapestry, yet modern children's films often neglect this legacy. I aim to bridge this gap.'

