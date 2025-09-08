Left Menu

TVS Motor to Transfer Full GST Benefits to ICE Customers

TVS Motor Company announced it will transfer the entire advantage of the GST rate cut from 28% to 18% to customers of its internal combustion engine vehicles. This reduction, effective from September 22, 2025, marks a bold move aimed at boosting consumption. Electric vehicles maintain a 5% GST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:08 IST
TVS Motor Company has announced it will pass the complete benefit of a significant GST rate reduction on its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to customers.

This move comes after the GST Council's decision to slash GST rates on ICE vehicles from 28% to 18%, promising significant savings. The changes are set to take effect from September 22, 2025, as per the company's statement.

While electric vehicles remain unchanged at a concessional 5% GST rate, TVS Motor Company plans a widespread communication campaign to inform customers of the benefits ensuing from this economic reform.

