TVS Motor to Transfer Full GST Benefits to ICE Customers

TVS Motor Company has announced it will pass the complete benefit of a significant GST rate reduction on its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to customers.

This move comes after the GST Council's decision to slash GST rates on ICE vehicles from 28% to 18%, promising significant savings. The changes are set to take effect from September 22, 2025, as per the company's statement.

While electric vehicles remain unchanged at a concessional 5% GST rate, TVS Motor Company plans a widespread communication campaign to inform customers of the benefits ensuing from this economic reform.