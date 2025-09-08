Left Menu

Amitabh Kant Joins HCLTech: A New Chapter in Leadership

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has been appointed as an Independent Director at HCL Technologies. Known for his role as India's G20 Sherpa and his contributions to the 'Incredible India' campaign, Kant's diverse experience is expected to shape the company's strategic growth in upcoming years.

HCLTech appoints Amitabh Kant as Independent Director (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
HCL Technologies has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa, as an Independent Director on its Board. The appointment, effective immediately and lasting until September 7, 2030, was confirmed in an exchange filing by the company.

Kant's appointment, endorsed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will go through a postal ballot for shareholder approval. The 69-year-old leader played a crucial role in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration during his G20 Sherpa tenure, fostering global consensus on key matters.

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra expressed her enthusiasm for Kant's board inclusion, highlighting his experience in managing public sector initiatives and impactful contributions to India's reform landscape. CEO & Managing Director, C. Vijayakumar, emphasized the value of Kant's thought leadership to the company's strategic direction.

Amitabh Kant's extensive public service career includes senior government roles like CEO of NITI Aayog, leadership in Industrial Policy, and CEO of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. In Kerala, Kant initiated the 'God's Own Country' campaign, boosting tourism and inspiring the 'Incredible India' initiative.

Expressing excitement over his new role, Kant acknowledged HCLTech's excellence and his eagerness to contribute to its growth journey. "HCLTech is among India's finest corporate institutions," he remarked, looking forward to shaping its future alongside the Board.

