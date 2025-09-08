Tomato Surge: The Rising Cost of a Home-Cooked Meal

In a surprising turn of events, the price of home-cooked meals witnessed an uptick in August, largely spurred by a notable rise in tomato prices, according to a report released by Crisil on Monday.

The cost of a vegetarian meal rose by 4% to Rs 29.1 in August from Rs 28.1 in July. Similarly, non-vegetarian meals saw a modest increase, climbing 2% to Rs 54.6 per plate. This price trajectory was significantly influenced by a 26% hike in tomato prices owing to a 35% reduction in market arrivals, as highlighted in the monthly roti rice rate report.

While potato and onion prices remained stable due to the release of stored stocks, there's a silver lining when looking at the annual comparison. The cost for vegetarian meals dropped by 7% and non-vegetarian by 8% from August 2024 figures, primarily due to softer commodity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)