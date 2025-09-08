Left Menu

Turbulent Landing: Air India's Double Attempt at Delhi Airport

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborted its landing attempt due to an unstable approach. The aircraft, an A320-neo, safely landed on its second attempt following standard protocols. All passengers disembarked without incident, although the passenger count was not confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:35 IST
An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi encountered a dicey situation when an unstable approach forced the pilot to abort the landing, sources revealed. The flight AI 2910, operated with an A320-neo aircraft, had to loop back for a second attempt, which thankfully resulted in a safe landing.

A passenger on board reported that the aircraft touched down initially but had to take off again when crucial landing parameters were not met. The pilot informed passengers of a go-around maneuver, a standard aviation procedure when a safe landing can't be guaranteed.

Air India confirmed the incident, stating that the flight was following routine protocols, leading to a secure arrival at Delhi airport on the second try. The total number of passengers aboard remains undisclosed.

