Wall Street's Surge: Federal Reserve's Potential Moves and Market Reactions

Wall Street indices experienced gains as expectations rose for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, following weak U.S. job market data. Broadcom's performance drove Nasdaq to a record, while investors set sights on inflation statistics and upcoming Fed meetings for clues on economic health and policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indices saw a rise on Monday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve might soon lower borrowing costs. This optimism, fueled by chip major Broadcom's gains, pushed the Nasdaq to an intraday high.

Following a concerning nonfarm payrolls report that indicated a struggling U.S. job market, investors anticipate multiple rate cuts this year. Although a 25-basis point cut is priced in for September, there's growing speculation about a 50-basis-point cut.

Meanwhile, Broadcom contributed to a 4% rise, uplifting the tech sector. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed positive movements, as investors await more clues on U.S. economic health through inflation data and payroll revisions. Jeff Schulze from Clearbridge Investments noted the Fed's focus in the blackout period before its September meeting.

